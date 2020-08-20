22-year-old man charged with robbery, assault during Jefferson County carjacking

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with robbery and assault following a carjacking Tuesday night.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a carjacking that had occurred earlier the night before. According to a release from the JCSO, the victim told deputies that he had given a ride to an unknown man Tuesday.

“While driving to the location, as directed by the suspect, the victim’s vehicle began to have trouble,” the release stated. “The victim got out of the vehicle and raised the hood. Once he closed the hood to return to the vehicle, he saw the suspect had climbed into the driver‘s seat and began to pull away. The victim attempted to grab hold of the vehicle and was dragged by the suspect for a period of time.”

According to police, the injured victim later walked to the Pleasant Grove Police Department for help.

The JCSO began investigating the case and assisted the victim with getting treatment at a local hospital for injuries sustained during the robbery. As the investigation continued, Christian Gage Ridlehoover was developed as a suspect was developed based on the evidence gathered in the case and began using camera technology to look for the victim’s vehicle, which had been spotted in multiple locations throughout the county.

The vehicle was spotted on Allison-Bonnet Road in Jefferson County. Deputies went to that location to search for the vehicle, when they found the earlier determined suspect walking with a gas can in his hands.

Ridlehoover is being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Hoover on $75,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS