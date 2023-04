BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after the Bessemer Police Department received murder warrants for a homicide that happened Tuesday.

According to the BPD, Jordan Brooks is being transferred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail in Bessemer where he will have a $60,000 bond. Brooks is a first cousin of the victim in the homicide.

The argument was over money owed from a DoorDash order. Neither Brooks nor the victim were DoorDash employees.