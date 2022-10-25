BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old shot and killed Monday night in Birmingham has been identified.

According to Birmingham Police, Keyon Pollock was shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue on October 24 around 10:10 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Pollock to UAB Hospital for treatment where he died several hours later.

Police said no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.