Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old that was shot and killed in Birmingham over the weekend was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nickelas Kristerpher Kelley was shot on the 1400 block of Montview Road in Birmingham around 11:40 p.m. Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene roughly twenty minutes later.

Kelley’s death is being investigated as a homicide by Birmingham Police. No further information is available at this time.