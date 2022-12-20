BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, DeAthony Dewayne Samuels was found shot around 9:37 p.m. at 23d Street North and Park Place. Samuels was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Samuels’ death as a homicide. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.