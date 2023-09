BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man is dead after an assault Sunday night.

Telik Ryheem Nevels, 21, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault at 8:52 p.m. on Sunday in the 2600 block of 7th Avenue North in Bessemer. Nevels was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.