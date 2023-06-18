LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lipscomb Saturday afternoon.

According to JCSO, deputies were called to assist Lipscomb Police Department in the investigation of a shooting near the entrance to Woodward Estates at around 4:40 p.m. According to reports, a 21-year-old man was exiting Woodward Estates in his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up alongside and began shooting at him. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds but was able to leave the scene.

He later crashed his vehicle in the 900 block of 24th Street North in Bessemer. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There are currently no suspects in custody.

If you have any information, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.