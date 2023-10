HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Hueytown.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Romeo Bruce Bankhead was shot during a reported assault on the 2500 block of 19th Street North around 1:00 a.m. Monday. Bankhead, of Bessemer, was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:09 a.m.

Hueytown Police are investigating Bankhead’s death as a homicide.