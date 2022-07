BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old killed in a Birmingham shooting late Wednesday night was identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Maleyk Kyre Bryant was found shot to death inside of a vehicle on 34th Street Ensley around 11:51 p.m.

Bryant’s death is being investigated as a homicide by Birmingham Police. No further details are available at this time.