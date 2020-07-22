21-year-old arrested in Tuscaloosa animal abuse case

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy/Tuscaloosa PD)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have made an arrest in an animal abuse cause caught on camera.

Blane Austin Colburn has been charged with first-degree animal abuse in relation to a video that was reported to Tuscaloosa police on Saturday.

Colburn turned himself in at the Tuscaloosa County Jail Tuesday afternoon. His bond is set at $10,000 for the felony charge.

All three dogs abused in the video are expected to make a full recovery, Tuscaloosa PD reports. Each of the dogs was checked by a veterinarian who found that one suffered from minor injuries.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page