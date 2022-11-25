BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man who shot and injured two people inside the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 plead guilty and received his sentencing Thursday.

Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 24, pled guilty on Nov. 17 to two counts of first-degree assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation.

On November 22, 2018, a shooting broke out in the Galleria which resulted in the death of Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr., who was shot by police. An investigation later concluded that Bradford was not involved in the shooting that preceded his death.

It was determined that Brown injured 18-year-old Brian Wilson and 12-year-old Molly Davis by gunfire during the shooting. Both victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening.