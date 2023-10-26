MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who robbed a Subway restaurant in Mobile in 2018 was found guilty by a jury Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

Miguel Colunga was found guilty of first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance. In 2018, Colunga entered the Cottage Hill Subway restaurant armed with a gun and demanded an employee give him money from the cash drawer, according to the DA’s office.

Colunga stole $2,000 from the cash register and safe before leaving the restaurant on foot. Police tracked him down by watching a neighborhood surveillance video. A homeowner consented to a search of their home, and Colunga was found hiding behind their refrigerator.

Sentencing for Colunga is set for Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m. The DA’s office said the only sentence allowed by law because of his prior convictions is life in prison without parole.