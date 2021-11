BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was shot and killed following an argument Wednesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 20-year-old Donnie Edward Harris was shot and killed on Wednesday during a reported domestic argument.

Harris’ body was discovered on the 3000 block of 30th Avenue North in Birmingham. He was transported to UAB hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

