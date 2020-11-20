20-year-old man charged with sexual extortion, possession of obscene matter in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Tuscaloosa and charged with a number of sexual extortion and obscene matter charges, all involving five minors under the age of 17.

On Thursday, investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force served a search warrant in the area of 2nd Street and Marrs Spring Road in Tuscaloosa. As a result of the investigation, probable cause was found to charge Aden Willis Yeager with sexual extortion, five counts of dissemination of obscene matter involving a person under the age of 17, five counts of possession of obscene matter containing a person under the age of 17, and three counts of possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing a person under 17.

“Most investigations of this type, usually do not end with only the initial charges,” a release from the task force stated. “The initial charges come from a very short extraction of an electronic device that belonged to the suspect. At the current time, all of the victims identified are out-of-state residents.”

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.

Officers with the University of Alabama Police Department’s criminal investigation division and the UA Joint Electronics Crimes Task Force assisted in the case.

Yeager’s bond was set at $375,000.