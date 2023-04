BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 20-year-old man shot and killed in Bessemer was identified Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tyler D’King Andrews was shot while on the 200 block of Dartmouth Avenue around 8:34 p.m. Andrews was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Bessemer police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.