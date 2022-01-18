20-year-old identified as suspect in Homewood Walmart shooting

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood Police have identified the suspect who was arrested following Monday’s shooting incident at the Walmart on Lakeshore Parkway.

Police said Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton, 20, of Vestavia Hills, opened fire inside the Walmart following an argument with a person inside the store.

Payton, who was taken into custody shortly after the incident, is charged with attempted murder, attempting to elude and disorderly conduct. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $60,500 bond.

According to Sgt. John Carr of the Homewood Police Department, officers received a call around 12:20 p.m. Monday reporting a person openly carrying a gun in a holster at the Walmart.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect reportedly approaching the victim, where the the two got into an argument.

As the victim walked away, the suspect pulled out the victim’s gun and fired one shot toward him. No one was injured.

There is no evidence that either the victim or suspect knew one another. No one was injured.

The shooting is under investigation.