2-year-old shot early Saturday in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 2-year-old child has been hospitalized after being shot early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Just after 2 a.m., the Birmingham police responded to a report of a 2-year-old shot on the 200 block of Boxwood Circle.

The investigation determined that an altercation occurred amongst adults which escalated to shots being fired.

The child was transported to St. Vincent’s East by a personal vehicle with life threating injuries. The 2-year-old is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, but police have developed a person of interest in this investigation. The suspect is still at large.

There is no additional information available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.