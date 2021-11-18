2-year-old hospitalized after reported accidental shooting

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 2-year-old was reportedly shot early Thursday morning in Tarrant after a gun was accidently discharged.

According to the Tarrant Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Park Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday involving an adult and a 2-year-old child.

Authorities report that the adult was in possession of the firearm and when he removed it from his waistband, he accidentally shot the 2-year-old in the hand and the adult in the back. The 2-year-old is recovering from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.