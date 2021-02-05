2-year-old child dies following shooting in Wenonah community

WENONAH, Ala. (WIAT) — A 2-year-old child who was shot Thursday night in Wenonah has died.

Major Turner was injured Thursday night during a shooting on John Bryan Road Southwest. He was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m. Friday at Children’s of Alabama, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Turner’s mother was also injured in the shooting, but her injuries were not life-threatening. According to police, a suspect went to the location and fired shots into the residence the child and mother were in from the outside.

This case is being investigated as a homicide therefore, all questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the death should be made to the Birmingham Police Department.