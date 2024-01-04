BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women have been sentenced to prison after being convicted of robbing and killing a college student in Talladega National Forest.

Yasmine Marie Hider, 21, and Krystal Diane Pinkins, 37, were sentenced to 35 years and life in prison, respectively, Thursday to murder, kidnapping and robbery charges in October, U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona confirmed in a statement. Hider had previously pleaded guilty in the case against Pinkins in the case.

“My sincere hope is that these convictions and sentences bring justice to the victims and the victims’ families, reassuring them that these defendants have been held accountable for their actions,” Escalona stated. “I want to thank our local, state, and federal partners for their tireless efforts in this investigation.”

According to court documents, on August 14, 2022, college students from Florida were driving to Cheaha State Park to hike to the waterfalls. The couple was then flagged down by Hider to jump start Pinkins’ car, which was made to appear broken down. Hider then robbed the young man and shot him dead, in addition to robbing his female companion.

Officers found Hider with four gunshot wounds several feet away from where the murder occurred. Pinkins provided the firearm and assisted in the planning of the robbery. According to prosecutors, Pinkins provided the gun used in the shooting and watched the robbery happen from the woods.