TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has charged a second person in relation to a social media post threatening violence against African-Americans made earlier this week.
Emily Elizabeth Cornett, 20, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct. She was jailed on
the misdemeanor charge Friday afternoon with bond set at $500.
Sydney Angela Holder, 20, of Mwas charged with disorderly conduct on Thursday. She has been
released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail after posting $500 bond.
The case stems from a video brought to TPD’s attention by members of the public and Shelton State College
administrators around 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Tuscaloosa Branch of NAACP released a statement on their Facebook’s page addressing details of the incident:
“The Tuscaloosa County Branch of the NAACP was notified late today of a video posted by a nursing student at Shelton State Community College depicting the student with a firearm, making a domestic terrorist statement. In the video, the student can be heard saying that she’ll ‘shoot a n***** in Walmart.’“
The organization contacted Shelton State after being made aware of the video and its publisher. The college is actively working with TPD on this incident.