Mugshots of Emily Elizabeth Cornett (left) and Sydney Angela Holder (right) after being charged with disorderly conduct.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has charged a second person in relation to a social media post threatening violence against African-Americans made earlier this week.

Emily Elizabeth Cornett, 20, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct. She was jailed on

the misdemeanor charge Friday afternoon with bond set at $500.

Sydney Angela Holder, 20, of Mwas charged with disorderly conduct on Thursday. She has been

released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail after posting $500 bond.

The case stems from a video brought to TPD’s attention by members of the public and Shelton State College

administrators around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Tuscaloosa Branch of NAACP released a statement on their Facebook’s page addressing details of the incident:

“The Tuscaloosa County Branch of the NAACP was notified late today of a video posted by a nursing student at Shelton State Community College depicting the student with a firearm, making a domestic terrorist statement. In the video, the student can be heard saying that she’ll ‘shoot a n***** in Walmart.’“

The organization contacted Shelton State after being made aware of the video and its publisher. The college is actively working with TPD on this incident.