Breaking News
Active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola

2 Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies injured after morning traffic stop

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
tuscaloosa-county_197144

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Powell, two deputies have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The two deputies were riding in one car and attempted a traffic stop. The person they pulled over had warrants and drove off during the stop. Under certain circumstances, one of the deputies was dragged by the vehicle.

The suspect was apprehended and is in custody.

The incident took place Friday at 9:45 a.m. on North Haglar Road.

At this time we do not know the condition of the deputies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events