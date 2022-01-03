2 teens thought to have run away found during Calera traffic stop

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two juveniles thought to be runaways were recovered by police during a traffic stop over the weekend in Calera.

According to the Calera Police Department, officers reportedly pulled over a vehicle with two men and two women. After speaking with the occupants, the officer investigated further to find out the two women were juveniles thought to have run away.

One of the men reportedly had an active warrant and was taken into custody.

“I get accused sometimes of bragging when I make posts like this. That is absolutely true,” Calera Police Chief Hyche. “I, like most people reading this was at home with my family enjoying a holiday weekend while this occurred. It is also a fact that if I don’t share the great work our staff does, no one will.”

