2 girls shot on Birmingham’s Valley Road Place

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports two young girls who were shot Monday afternoon at Valley Road Place.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin, the shooting happened before 4 p.m. at Valley Road Place, where a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were shot as they were in a car. The two girls were later taken to a residence in the 4800 block of Court I near Belview Heights.

Mauldin said the 14-year-old was shot in the back while the 12-year-old was grazed by a bullet. Both girls were taken to Children’s of Alabama. Their condition is not known.

There are no suspects in custody. Police are searching for a black sedan with tinted windows. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

This is a developing story.