2 teens injured in Gadsden shooting

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Gadsden that left two teenagers injured Saturday night.

According to the Gadsden Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of West Meighan Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy who had both been shot.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. The 16-year-old was treated for his injuries and then released, while the 18-year-old remained in stable but critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument inside a gas station. GPD says a suspect fired several shots at the victims and then left the scene.

