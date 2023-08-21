ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabaster police arrested two teenagers Monday following a public restroom fire Friday night.

According to APD, officers were notified of a fire at a restroom at Veterans Park around 11 p.m. The Alabaster Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire, but there was “significant damage” to the restroom. Detectives later arrested two 14-year-olds in connection with the incident and charged them with second-degree arson.

Both teens were transported to the Shelby County Detention Center.