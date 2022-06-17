BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two teens are facing capital murder charges in connection with a double homicide from February.

According to Birmingham Police, the teens were charged in the deaths of 16-year-olds Jeremiah Collier and Todd Lorenzo Johnson on February 20.

Police said officers with the West Precinct responded around 8 p.m. to the 5000 block of Court O on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived to find a person shot inside a vehicle that had hit a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was found shot about two blocks away in the front yard of a home. Police believe this victim was a passenger in the car and managed to run to the second location before collapsing. They were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects, unidentified, are being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.