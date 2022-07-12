NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Two teenagers were arrested Saturday after police say they were involved in the robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Northport Friday.

According to Asst. Chief Keith Carpenter with the Northport Police Department, officers responded around 11:49 p.m. to the call of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver being robbed at gunpoint in the 2700 block of 38th Avenue.

Investigators with the NPD and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office obtained information linking 18-year-old Brantley D. Ingram and a 16-year-old male to the crime.

Both teens were arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree. They are both being held at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on $60,000 bonds.