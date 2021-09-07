2 teens arrested in Birmingham shooting that killed 2, injured 2 more

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two teens in connection to a shooting last week that killed two people and injured two others.

Jureil Dowdell, 19, and an unidentified 17-year-old have been charged with the murder of Cornelius Ja’Shawn Hilliard on Sept. 4 in the 9100 block of Parkway East. Dowdell has also been charged with attempted murder.

Both suspects were arrested after a brief pursuit with patrol officers. The two are currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

The investigation into the death of the second murder victim, Reginald Curtis Crawford Jr., is still ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.