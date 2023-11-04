FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Two teenagers were shot in Fairfield on Saturday afternoon and transported to a nearby hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joni Money, deputies were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the 800 block of 40th Place. Deputies then determined two teenagers were shot. One the teenagers is considered a juvenile, but the other is not a juvenile.

Money didn’t provide any other information.

