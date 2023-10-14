JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after two teenagers were injured in a shooting Friday night.

According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the 1800 block of Martinique Dr. NE in Center Point around 5:46 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Deputies arrived and found a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old injured by gunfire.

Both of the victims were transported to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information can contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.