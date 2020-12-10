2 suspects charged in Hoover bank robbery

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody after being charged with the robbery of a Hoover bank that happened last month.

At 12:21 p.m. Nov. 25, officers with the Hoover Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred at BBVA Bank on Montgomery Highway.

“Witnesses reported that a white male wearing a black ball cap, sunglasses, and a mask entered the bank and demanded money from the teller,” a release from the HPD stated. “He then lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun tucked in his waistband. After obtaining the cash, the male left the bank in an unknown direction of travel.”

During the investigation, detectives learned the same suspect attempted to rob a bank in Trussville earlier that day. The suspect’s car was identified and a BOLO was sent to surrounding agencies.

On Dec. 4, officers from the Birmingham Police Department located the car on December 4th and Hoover detectives located the getaway driver later that day.

Rose Maria Tucker, 55, was charged with first-degree robbery and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The search for the gunman continued and a break in the case happened Tuesday when Hoover detectives learned the same male robbed a bank in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia that afternoon. Birmingham Police took the suspect into custody in the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North at approximately 9 p.m.

John Lance Cameron, 55 will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail later Thursday. He is being held on $115,000 bond for first-degree robbery and obstructing justice using a false ID.