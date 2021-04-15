2 suspects charged in connection to Haleyville murder

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, authorities arrested two men in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Haleyville man who was found dead March 31.

The 25th District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation Division reports that Daniel Alexander Gillilan, 31, and John Travis Whitlock, 45, have been arrested and charged for the murder of 38-year-old Phillip Craig Miles. All three men are reportedly from Haleyville.

On March 31, deputies received a call from the daughter of Phillip Craig Miles, reporting that she had gone to check on him at his home on County Road 55 in Haleyville. Law enforcement discovered Miles dead in his home.

Gillilan and Whitlock have each been charged with murder after evidence revealed their involvement.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact the 25th District Attorney’s Office at 205-570-4797.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests may occur.