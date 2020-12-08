2 suspects arrested following police pursuit in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are now in custody following a police pursuit that lasted from Gardendale to Birmingham.

According to police, the suspects were at the Gardendale Walmart loading items into their car when the store’s loss prevention person tried to stop them and alerted the police. Police tried to pull over the car, but the driver did not stop.

After running the car tag information on the suspects’ car, police discovered that the car had been reported stolen out of Birmingham. There was a brief chase that went from Gardendale and ended in the 4700 block of Decatur Highway, where the suspects wrecked the car. Officers then arrested the suspects.

No one was injured during the chase or subsequent crash.