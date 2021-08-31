2 suspects arrested following murder at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a murder at a hotel on 3rd Avenue North Aug. 17.

Ira Dexter Eaton (left) and Christopher Garcia Spencer (right) have both been charged with the murder of Hernado McJunkins, a 39-year-old man who was found shot to death on a walkway near the King’s Inn hotel in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North.

Eaton, 29, was arrested by BPD on Aug. 18 and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Spencer, 35, was arrested Aug. 27 in Philadelphia, Mississippi. He is currently waiting to be extradited to the Jefferson County Jail, according to BPD.