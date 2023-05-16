CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — Arrests were made after officials at Bankhead Middle School in Cordova discovered a gun that had recently been brought on campus.

According to the Cordova Police Department, a 13-year-old student had brought a Glock G43x handgun to the school on Friday, giving it to another student during a field trip. Reportedly keeping the gun throughout the weekend, the student allegedly brought the gun back to the school on Monday. After police were notified of the report, they made the school aware.

During the investigation, two students were taken into custody Monday night. One of the students was charged with first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, alteration of a manufacturer’s numbers on a firearm and possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds. The second student was charged with possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds and and third-degree receiving stolen property.

Both students are being held in juvenile detention.

“No other safety concerns are evident at this time,” the school wrote in a message on Facebook. “If anyone has any information they would like to report, please call the Cordova Police Department.”