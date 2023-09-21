TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two students were arrested at Hillcrest High School after a student brought an unloaded gun to the school Wednesday.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the students, whose names have not been released, have both been charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and altering the serial number on a firearm. Detectives reportedly determined that both students were in possession of the firearm at school throughout the day, resulting in both of them being charged.

School officials were tipped off to a gun on campus Wednesday, where the unloaded firearm was found in a backpack with a loaded magazine.

No immediate threat was found at the school and no lockdown was called. Instead, students were held for a longer period in their classrooms until an investigation could be completed.