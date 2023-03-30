BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — So far this year, over 20 homicides have happened in Birmingham, including nine since March 20.
Two Jackson-Olin High School students, 16-year-old Jada White and 17-year-old Caleb Witt were identified as victims of gun violence in the past week alone.
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond challenged parents to step up following the death of White on Wednesday morning: “Parents parent their children. The police parent the community.”
While two high school students were among the victims in recent days, victims ages range from 16-48 in the recent killings.
Below is an ongoing list tracking homicides in the Birmingham area during 2023:
|Date
|Address
|Victim
|Age
|2-Jan
|100 block of 59th Street North, Birmingham
|Jamarquis Darionte Weaver
|27
|4-Jan
|3rd Avenue North at Center Street, Birmingham
|Cortez Dekelvin Ware
|37
|13-Jan
|800 Block of 1st Street West, Birmingham
|Jasmine Clevette Price
|33
|14-Jan
|5000 Block of 43rd Street North, Birmingham
|Ryan Donell Marable
|17
|15-Jan
|100 Block of 4th Avenue North, Birmingham
|Thomas Lee Bailey
|31
|25-Jan
|1400 Block of 27th Street Ensley, Birmingham
|Roman Gonzalez
|48
|29-Jan
|Lake Drive NE, Birmingham
|Jaylen Andarrius Clark
|17
|29-Jan
|3400 Block of 31st Avenue North, Birmingham
|Robert Dewayne White
|43
|31-Jan
|100 Block of 9th Avenue West, Birmingham
|Corieonna Shantrice Hines
|24
|31-Jan
|4200 Block of Fairmont Way, Birmingham
|Robert Chandler
|57
|11-Feb
|2161 Bessemer Road, Birmingham
|Darnell Michael Puidokas
|36
|14-Feb
|900 block of 4th Court West, Birmingham
|Reginald Andre Moore
|55
|22-Feb
|1400 Block of 29th Street Ensley, Birmingham
|Marquis Kantrell Drakes, Jr.
|24
|4-Mar
|1600 5th Avenue South, Birmingham
|Autumn Duskin
|4 months old
|14-Mar
|8400 block of 8th Avenue South, Birmingham
|Tiffany Hernandez
|40
|14-Mar
|8400 block of 8th Avenue South, Birmingham
|Jason Brown
|40
|20-Mar
|300 Block of 74th Street North, Birmingham
|Devarta Thomas
|30
|20-Mar
|300 block of 1st Avenue North, Birmingham
|James Lee Washington
|29
|21-Mar
|500 block of Buffalo Street, Birmingham
|Kenneth Earl Harris Jr.
|42
|22-Mar
|5900 block of Jesse Owens Avenue
|Michael Kimbrough
|48
|22-Mar
|3600 block of Hemlock Avenue SW, Birmingham
|Fredrick Carnell Sykes
|44
|26-Mar
|200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest, Birmingham
|Caleb Whitt
|17
|26-Mar
|1700 Tallapoosa Street, Birmingham
|Demetrius Davis Jr.
|25
|29-Mar
|500 block of 12th Street, Birmingham
|Sidney Cornell Saxton
|37
|29-Mar
|3000 block of Avenue F, Birmingham
|Jada Mahogany White
|16