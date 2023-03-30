BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — So far this year, over 20 homicides have happened in Birmingham, including nine since March 20.

Two Jackson-Olin High School students, 16-year-old Jada White and 17-year-old Caleb Witt were identified as victims of gun violence in the past week alone.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond challenged parents to step up following the death of White on Wednesday morning: “Parents parent their children. The police parent the community.”

While two high school students were among the victims in recent days, victims ages range from 16-48 in the recent killings.

Below is an ongoing list tracking homicides in the Birmingham area during 2023:

DateAddressVictimAge
2-Jan100 block of 59th Street North, BirminghamJamarquis Darionte Weaver27
4-Jan3rd Avenue North at Center Street, BirminghamCortez Dekelvin Ware37
13-Jan800 Block of 1st Street West, BirminghamJasmine Clevette Price33
14-Jan5000 Block of 43rd Street North, BirminghamRyan Donell Marable17
15-Jan100 Block of 4th Avenue North, BirminghamThomas Lee Bailey31
25-Jan1400 Block of 27th Street Ensley, BirminghamRoman Gonzalez48
29-JanLake Drive NE, BirminghamJaylen Andarrius Clark17
29-Jan3400 Block of 31st Avenue North, BirminghamRobert Dewayne White43
31-Jan100 Block of 9th Avenue West, BirminghamCorieonna Shantrice Hines24
31-Jan4200 Block of Fairmont Way, BirminghamRobert Chandler57
11-Feb2161 Bessemer Road, BirminghamDarnell Michael Puidokas36
14-Feb900 block of 4th Court West, BirminghamReginald Andre Moore55
22-Feb1400 Block of 29th Street Ensley, BirminghamMarquis Kantrell Drakes, Jr.24
4-Mar1600 5th Avenue South, BirminghamAutumn Duskin4 months old
14-Mar8400 block of 8th Avenue South, BirminghamTiffany Hernandez40
14-Mar8400 block of 8th Avenue South, BirminghamJason Brown40
20-Mar300 Block of 74th Street North, BirminghamDevarta Thomas30
20-Mar300 block of 1st Avenue North, BirminghamJames Lee Washington29
21-Mar500 block of Buffalo Street, BirminghamKenneth Earl Harris Jr.42
22-Mar5900 block of Jesse Owens AvenueMichael Kimbrough48
22-Mar3600 block of Hemlock Avenue SW, BirminghamFredrick Carnell Sykes44
26-Mar200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest, BirminghamCaleb Whitt17
26-Mar1700 Tallapoosa Street, BirminghamDemetrius Davis Jr.25
29-Mar500 block of 12th Street, BirminghamSidney Cornell Saxton37
29-Mar3000 block of Avenue F, BirminghamJada Mahogany White16