BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — So far this year, over 20 homicides have happened in Birmingham, including nine since March 20.

Two Jackson-Olin High School students, 16-year-old Jada White and 17-year-old Caleb Witt were identified as victims of gun violence in the past week alone.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond challenged parents to step up following the death of White on Wednesday morning: “Parents parent their children. The police parent the community.”

While two high school students were among the victims in recent days, victims ages range from 16-48 in the recent killings.

Below is an ongoing list tracking homicides in the Birmingham area during 2023: