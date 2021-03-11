2 Staton correctional officers charged with assaulting inmate

Inmates sit in a treatment dorm at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The Department of Justice has threatened to sue Alabama over excessive violence and other problems in state prisons for male inmates. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama corrections officers have been charged with kicking and beating an inmate and then making false statements about the assault, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Alabama Department of Corrections Sgt. Devlon Williams, 35, and correctional officer Larry Managan Jr., 39, are charged in the assault.

Prosecutors said the assault occurred at Staton Correctional Facility. Few details were available about the incident or charges. Prosecutors said the two assaulted the inmate by striking him with their feet and with a collapsible baton. Managan was also accused of walking on the inmate.

Both Williams and Managan also were charged with making false statements about the assault.

Court records were not immediately available to indicate if the two have a lawyer to speak for them.

The U.S. Department of Justice has an ongoing civil lawsuit against Alabama, saying state inmates face unconstitutional levels of violence from inmate-on-inmate attacks and a pattern of excessive force by officers. The state has disputed the allegations.