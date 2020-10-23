2 dead in apparent murder-suicide on Rice Creek Lane in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Bessemer Friday afternoon.
Authorities were called to a residence on Rice Creek Lane just after 12:45 p.m. on a report of two people shot. Deputies found a man and a woman dead on the scene.
An elderly subject was also at the scene but was unharmed in the shooting.
JCSO is classifying the incident as a murder-suicide at this time.
No other information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
