FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday evening.
Around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at Chateau Glen Oaks Apartments in Fairfield. Jefferson County Deputies found two people shot in the parking lot.
At this time, authorities are still investigating.
Check back for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- 2 shot in parking lot of Fairfield apartment
- 21-year-old arrested in Tuscaloosa animal abuse case
- Second stimulus check: Latest on individual payments, $600-a-week unemployment bonus
- Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking
- Starbucks barista spit in officers’ drinks, New Jersey police say