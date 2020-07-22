2 shot in parking lot of Fairfield apartment

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at Chateau Glen Oaks Apartments in Fairfield. Jefferson County Deputies found two people shot in the parking lot.

At this time, authorities are still investigating.

Check back for updates.

