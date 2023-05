SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A get together in Saraland ends with a husband and wife shot around 11:15 p.m. Friday on Ferry Avenue.

According to Saraland Police Chief J.C. West, married couple, Jaqulin and Chris Everrett were hosting a get together until they asked everyone to leave.

As they were asking guests to leave, shots were fired. According to West, the husband was shot in the leg and his wife was shot in the foot.

West says their injuries are non-life-threatening, no arrests have been made.