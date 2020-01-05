2 shot after altercation with homeowner in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday evening.

Around 4:40 p.m., police received a call on a shooting at a home in the 700 block of 47th Street Ensley. West Precinct officers were dispatched and found two people shot, police report.

Police report there was an altercation between the homeowner and the two shooting victims that led to gunfire. The two injured were transported to an area hospital.

At this time, police say the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.

There are no further details at this time.