2 robbery suspects exchange gunfire with Jefferson County deputies, now sought by law enforcement

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two suspects who may have been involved in a robbery Wednesday night.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Chevron on Hwy. 75 in Pinson was robbed by two black men who were armed and fled the scene in a silver Mitsubishi Mirage, according to a release from the JCSO. Shortly afterwards, a Jefferson County deputy observed a vehicle with occupants matching the description of the suspects. Deputies pursued the vehicle to the Highland Trace area, where the vehicle crashed. While fleeing the area, the suspects fired upon deputies, who then returned fire. None of the deputies were injured in the exchange.

There is currently a search for these two suspects. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is assisting in the investigation.

