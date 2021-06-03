2 people shot on Terrace R in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports that two people were shot in the Ensley neighborhood Thursday evening.

The shooting happened at the 4700 block of Terrace R. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that a ShotSpotter notification indicated that eight rounds were fired. They also say that the incident started as an argument inside of a home.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

