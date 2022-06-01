ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women last week on charges that they used drugs during their pregnancy.

Chyane Nickole Sebastian (left) and Ashley Banks Morris (right) were both taken into custody on charges of chemical endangerment of a child. Morris was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and failure to appear on a previous theft of property charge.

Sebastian, 25, had tested positive for illegal drugs while she was pregnant, but it was never reported to authorities, according to the ECSO. Her child then experienced withdrawals after being born and later tested positive for buprenorphine, norhydrocodone and hydromorphone. The child has been placed in a safety plan at this time and Sebastian was arrested in Ohio and has been extradited back to Etowah County.

Morris, 23, is currently four months pregnant with her child and admitted to using marijuana during the pregnancy. She was arrested on May 24.

Both women were placed in the Etowah County Jail on $10,000 bonds for the chemical endangerment charge. They will have to go through a drug treatment program upon their release.