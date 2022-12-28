BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a home invasion that occurred Tuesday.

Devontae Thomas, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. Vada Floyd, 33, was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. Both are being held on $240,000 bond each.

A 16-year-old was also charged with first-degree robbery and has a bond of $60,000. He will be charged as an adult due to his age and allegedly using a gun during the crime.

According to BPD, officers responded to calls of suspects forcing their way into occupied homes and looking for anything of value. Officers stopped a suspected vehicle and detained the occupants. While speaking to them, another call was received and additional officers were able to detain two more suspects.

It was determined that the occupants of the vehicle dropped off the two suspects to commit a crime with intention of meeting back up when done. In total, there were four suspects. A 15-year-old was released to a parent and has not been currently charged.