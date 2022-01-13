2 men surrender after hostage escapes in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been arrested after holding a woman hostage in Birmingham overnight.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of 45th Street North on reports of a domestic disturbance just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers learned a woman was being held against her will by her boyfriend. Officers later learned the boyfriend was allegedly armed with a firearm and another man was inside of the apartment.

The hostage was able to escape from the apartment by climbing out of a window shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. BPD Tactical Unit’s were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender and the two men were taken into custody.

The hostage was not injured in the incident. Officers learned that the other man inside the apartment had a warrant out by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the suspects and victim have yet to be released.