Photo taken at the scene of a shooting in Midfield (Courtesy of James Johnson).

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Midfield Police Department is investigating the scene where two people were shot Friday evening.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Woodward Road. According to a Midfield official, the victims were two men in their twenties who were shot.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and one has life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available as authorities continue to investigate.

