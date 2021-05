BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports that two people were shot at a Shell gas station Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say that the shooting took place at the Shell station near Oporto Madrid Boulevard South and 4th Avenue South.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported two male gunshot victims to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

